HOUGHTON E-WASTE, APPLIANCE AND HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY

HOUGHTON E-WASTE, APPLIANCE AND HAZARDOUS WASTE DAYWritten by Theresa Rose on March 20, 2018
SATURDAY APRIL 7TH, 2018
9:00 AM TO 12:00 AM AT HOUGHTON CITY HALL/FIRE STATION
ITEMS ACCEPTED AS ELECTRONIC WASTE:
Televisions (Up to 19” $8.00) (20” to 27” $17.00) (32” or bigger $36.00)
Council TV and projection TVs $20.00
Monitors, laptops (Up to 19” $10.00) (Over 19” $20.00)
ALL ITEMS BELOW ARE FREE:
Battery backups, calculators, cameras, cassette recorders, CD players, cell phones, computers(CPUs), copiers, DVD players, keyboards(typing and musical), mice, modems, printers, printer cartridges(all types), radios, satellite receivers, scanners, stereo receivers, tape recorders, typewriters(electric), VCRs, video game equipment, Large or unusual items are assessed on a per item basis.
FOR HAZARDOUS WASTE:
Call Wade Hamm at Great River Regional Waste Authority (319-372-6140) to tell him what you will be bringing. He will schedule a time for you on this day.
Examples: cleaning products, oil-based paint, chemicals. Latex paint can be put in the garbage if it is dry. If not dry, mix kitty litter with it and leave the lid off until dry and then put in normal weekly garbage.
APPLIANCES:
Appliances (refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, water softeners, water heaters etc-call if not sure) will be picked up curbside at each home or business in the city limits of Houghton. If you live outside of the city limits, please call Gale at 319-469-6811 or 319-470-5288 or Jessica at 319-470-1865 for the drop off location in Houghton. This pick-up is FREE!