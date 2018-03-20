HOUGHTON E-WASTE, APPLIANCE AND HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY

SATURDAY APRIL 7TH, 2018

9:00 AM TO 12:00 AM AT HOUGHTON CITY HALL/FIRE STATION

ITEMS ACCEPTED AS ELECTRONIC WASTE:

Televisions (Up to 19” $8.00) (20” to 27” $17.00) (32” or bigger $36.00)

Council TV and projection TVs $20.00

Monitors, laptops (Up to 19” $10.00) (Over 19” $20.00)

ALL ITEMS BELOW ARE FREE:

Battery backups, calculators, cameras, cassette recorders, CD players, cell phones, computers(CPUs), copiers, DVD players, keyboards(typing and musical), mice, modems, printers, printer cartridges(all types), radios, satellite receivers, scanners, stereo receivers, tape recorders, typewriters(electric), VCRs, video game equipment, Large or unusual items are assessed on a per item basis.

FOR HAZARDOUS WASTE:

Call Wade Hamm at Great River Regional Waste Authority (319-372-6140) to tell him what you will be bringing. He will schedule a time for you on this day.

Examples: cleaning products, oil-based paint, chemicals. Latex paint can be put in the garbage if it is dry. If not dry, mix kitty litter with it and leave the lid off until dry and then put in normal weekly garbage.

APPLIANCES: