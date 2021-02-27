Hospital Lease Agreement Q&A at Hy-Vee

Do you have questions about the HCHC-Great River Health lease agreement before you vote on Tuesday, March 2? If so, stop in the Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee dining area on Saturday, February 27, between 8-9:30 a.m. HCHC Trustees Carla McNamee, Sally Olson and Jan Towne, along with Great River Health President and CEO Matt Wenzel, will be available to answer questions. Get all the information you need to make an informed vote on March 2!