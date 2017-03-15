Hospice Director Receives Patriot Award

Mike Breese, HCI Hospice Care Services nurse and Sergeant Jason Wesely with the Mt. Pleasant Iowa Army National Guard presened Kim Verrips, RN, CHPN, local HCI Hospice Care Services team director, with the Iowa National Guard’s Patriot Award at HCI Hospice Care Services’ local office, located at 118 N. Main Street in Mount Pleasant.

The Patriot Award recognizes civilian supervisors for their support and dedication to the military. Verrips has been selected for her leadership in HCI Care Services’ continued effort to ensure veterans are honored and receive specialized care at end-of-life.