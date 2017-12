Hope Hoyt

Hope Irene Hoyt 91, of Mt. Pleasant formerly of Salem passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at Pleasant Manor Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Private services were held and burial was in the Green Mound Cemetery west of Trenton.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.