Play Ball? Reynolds Green-Lights Association, Girls’ Union to Consider Summer Competition

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Step one is complete.

Wednesday morning Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave the proverbial thumbs-up to both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to “consider” beginning their seasons June 1st.

The announcement comes about a week-and-a-half ahead of her self-imposed deadline of June 1st to formulate a decision to both entities.

Reynolds’ decision comes as a gigantic first step towards high school sports this summer, but now the decision ultimately lies with Association director Tom Keating and IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger.

Undoubtedly, however, this is just one of the many hoops that need to be navigated for sports to begin and a thorough checklist will be checked and re-checked before the Association and Girls’ Union begin practicing, let alone playing.

WHO-TV Sports has reported that both governing bodies have been in touch with athletic administration around the state to gauge the interest and specifics of a shortened and more importantly, sanitary season.

Reynolds also opened up movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding reception venues — which can re-open with appropriate health measures and social distancing.

On May 28th she announced bars can re-open both indoors and out at 50% capacity.

Image Courtesy: Des Moines Register