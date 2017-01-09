Honor Band Selections

Seven students from Mount Pleasant have been selected to participate in the 2017 Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association (SEIBA) Honor Band Festival in Iowa City on January 21.

Based on auditions conducted January 7 in Fairfield, five Middle School musicians were selected to perform with the SEIBA Middle School Honor Band. They are Katie McCormick on oboe, Luke Ryon on baritone saxophone, Garrett Gray on euphonium, Kionna Parrish on trumpet and Evelyn Nygren on tuba.

Chosen to perform with the High School Honor Jazz Band were Aminn Ellis on baritone saxophone and Trever Linkin on tenor saxophone.

The Honor Band Festival will be held at the new University of Iowa School of Music Voxman Building on Saturday, January 21, with the Middle School Concert at 5:00 pm and the High School Concert at 6:00 pm.