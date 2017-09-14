Homicide by Vehicle

On September 12, 2017 a Trial Information was filed in the Iowa District Court for Jefferson County charging Maxwell Francis Spalla, 21 years old of 1726 Willow Boulevard, Lockridge, Iowa with Homicide by Vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, A class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison as well as Homicide by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

These charges stem from an incident on March 4, 2017 at approximately 1:36 A.M wherein Jacob Aaron Nelson of Lockridge lost his life in a motor vehicle accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Agencies involved in the investigation of this matter include The Iowa State Patrol, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, The Fairfield Police Department, Midwest Ambulance Service, The Brighton Fire Department, and the Jefferson County Health Center.

A criminal charge is only an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and if found guilty in a Court of Law.