Homecoming Plans

2019 MPCHS HOMECOMING

Week of September 23rd – 28th, 2019

Homecoming 2019 Theme: “Conquer the Trojans!”

The Mount Pleasant High School Homecoming planning committee has announced the Grand Marshalls for the parade on Friday. Cal Litwiller and his wife Rachel will lead the parade. Cal was a long time teacher at the High School as well as the public address announcer of the Panthers. He also serves as the M.C. when called upon for school events including the annual Show Choir Invitational.

This year’s Jr. Royalty are Aubree Dorothy, the daughter of Justin and Emily Dorothy & Garrett Newman, the son of Colby Newman & Kate Cross.

The parade starts Friday at 3:01 pm from East Monroe Street in front of the public library/civic center. The route will go west to the intersection of Monroe and Jefferson, turn north for one block to Madison, turn back east at the post office and then finish up at Cottrell gym.

Days of the Week

Monday – Class Color Day – (9th = Green) (10th = Blue) (11th = White) (12th = Black)

Tuesday – “I woke up like this today”

Wednesday – “USA day”

Thursday – BOOM NIGHT – “Generations Day” – (9th = Babies) – (10th = Toddlers) – (11th= Adults) – (12th = Grandparents)

Friday – “Maroon and Gold Spirit” Day

Boys Powder Puff Volleyball – Monday

Morning Homecoming Pep Assembly at MPCHS – 9:00 am

Boys Volleyball – 7:00 pm at the HS

Tuesday –

Cross Country Invite at MPCHS High School – 4:30 pm

Volleyball vs Fairfield at MPCHS Gymnasium– 5:45 pm

Boom Night – Thursday:

“Boom Night”

Athletic Booster Club Supper starts at 5:30 pm

Powder Puff football game – Junior girls VS. Senior girls – Kick-Off – 6:00 pm

Cost: $1.00 for everyone school age and up – no activity or senior passes accepted

**Boom Night festivities to follow game: At the football field, in front of home stands. (No Bonfire, but we will have fireworks!)

Guest Speaker – Head Coach Shawn Striegel, Coach Jacob Rohde

Announce Royalty – Jr. Class Representatives

***Pep Rally (with Band) at Mapleleaf

Football Games – Freshman game @ 5:00 pm, Varsity @ 7:30 pm VS. Fairfield High School

Homecoming Dance – Saturday: at Mount Pleasant High School

Time: 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Presenting Royalty – 9:30 pm

Cost: $5.00 – Lanyard