Homecoming at WMU!

Winfield Mt. Union Homecoming Week kick off Tuesday. The Wednesday Boom night activities begin at 6:30PM in the gym. Activities include coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen. This year’s candidates are… Cody McCreight, Lauren Jamison, Molly Jennings, Carter Hinkle, Kyle Giese, Cecelia Hemsworth, Maci Richardson, Pearl Krieger-Coble, Kaleb Hagge. Abigail Loyd and Oliver Jones have been selected as the 1st grade crown bearers. The coronation will be followed by Powderpuff Volleyball with the boys. The Staff will also take on the Seniors. Then the excitement moves outside where the drill team will perform, pulling in the guys for a coed dance performance. The powderpuff football game rounds out the night’s fun.Here are the dress up days leading up to Spirit Day, the big game and the dance…..

Monday-No School

Tuesday-Tropical Dress day (Hawaiian Day)

Wednesday-Celebrity (dress like your favorite celebrity or any celebrity)

Thursday-Decade (pick a decade and dress like that era)

Friday-spirit day (Red and White day)

Friday, the pep assembly starts at 2:00 for Preschool-12th grade in the big gym. The parade starts at about 2:30 pm following the pep assembly. Those wanting to participate in the parade can arrive at 2:15 to line up. Community floats will line up near the football field area. The Parade route is north up Olive, past the fire station and then back down Main Street and past Sunrise Terrace Care Center. The Homecoming dance follows.