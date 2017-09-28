Homecoming at Mt. Pleasant

Boom Night festivities kick off at 5:30 pm tonight at Mapleleaf Athletic complex with the Athletic Booster Club supper. At 6 pm the Junior girls will challenge the Senior girls in Powder Puff football. Cost is $1.00 for everyone school age and up. The Boom Night bonfire will be lit after the game and John Pullis, Booster Club president and coach will speak. And then…the Junior class officers will announce this year’s Homecoming Royalty. Following the festivities at Mapleleaf everyone is invited to join the team, cheerleaders, band and students on the Northeast corner of the Mt. Pleasant square to continue the pep rally. On Friday the parade starts at 3:01 pm. Parade line-up takes place on Monroe Street in front of the Public Library Civic Center. It will proceed West on Monroe to Jefferson Street, turn North to Madison and then back East on Madison. The parade will feature Grand Marshalls John and Susie Kuhens and this year’s Junior Royalty Ganon Rodgers the son of Tyler and Angie Rodgers and Bianca Russo the daughter of Rocco Russo and Rheanna Peterson. The 9th grade football game starts at 5 pm and the Varsity game kicks off at 7:30 pm against West Burlington-Notre Dame. The Homecoming Dance is Saturday Night from 8:30 to 11:30 pm. The Royalty will be presented at 9:30 pm.