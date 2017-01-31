Holy Trinity to Build New Elementary Building

Holy Trinity Catholic Schools used the start of the annual Catholic Schools Week to announce plans to build a new elementary school in West Point and to kick off a six million fundraising effort. The event was held in the HTC Elementary School gym following the all school mass celebrated by Bishop Martin Amos. The current building has served students for over one hundred years. But now it’s outdated structure, configurations and support spaces don’t meet the needs of a quality 21st century education. The fundraising effort will provide for the construction of new collaborative learning spaces, enclose and unify the campus, create new offices and expanded storage space, and make necessary handicap accessibility upgrades. Total project cost is $6 million. Over the next few months the campaign hopes is to raise $3.6 million to start demolition and begin construction by summer. The campaign chair and project manager Dennis Menke says there is a verbal commitment for $1.5 million so far.