Holly Ann Christe Mills

Holly Ann Christe Mills, 57, of New London, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City due to complications of heart disease. She was born in Burlington on February 8, 1963 to George E. and Mary A. Seeger Christe. She married Jim Mills in New London; they later divorced.

Holly was a 1981 graduate of New London High School and attended Southeastern Community College and Iowa Wesleyan College, majoring in English and minoring in history. She and Mary Glass owned a resale shop; worked at Becker’s Jewelers; managed the shoe department at Walmart and did housecleaning. She made and sold jewelry and tie dye shirts until her health declined. She enjoyed concerts, traveling and especially spending time with her grandson, Ethan.

Besides her parents, Holly is survived by her son Whitney Mills of Orlando, Florida; daughter Kayla (Ryan) Utter of Altoona, Iowa; grandson Ethan; brother Todd Christe of New London; three nephews and one niece. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her sister Julie in infancy.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a family gathering will be held later this summer, due to Governor Kim Reynolds executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people during the Covid-19 health crisis.

A memorial has been established to have a tree planted in her name.

Elliott Chapel is assisting the family.