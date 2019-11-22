Holiday Parade Grand Marshalls

AL AND MELINDA HUISINGA TO SERVE AS GRAND MARSHALLS

OF THE HENRY COUNTY HOLIDAY PARADE

MOUNT PLEASANT— The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is busy planning this year’s Holiday Parade to encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season. We are pleased to announce that Al and Melinda Huisinga have been selected as this year’s Grand Marshalls!

“Al and Melinda do so much for this community all year round. But especially at Christmas time, they truly make the season special”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

In 2012, Al and Melinda Huisinga started the Festival of Lights with help from their friends and Midwest Old Threshers. Growing up in Mt. Pleasant, Melinda remembered many people in the community getting in their cars and taking country roads to Yarmouth every year to see a light display put up by two farmers. She kept that tradition when her children would come home for Christmas, and she wanted to bring that tradition to Mt. Pleasant. In addition, everyone loves the Steam Engine in Central Park during the holidays. The Huisinga’s pay for the lights each year to light up the steam engine and volunteer to put the lights on the steam engine and keep them going for all to enjoy.

On Thursday, December 5 at 5:00 pm, the Henry County Holiday Parade will wind through the downtown. Immediately following the parade, the annual Main Street Mount Pleasant Holiday on Main will take place with Santa visits, shopping, food and fun.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.