Holiday Delivery Scams and Phishing

When it comes to gift delivery, Santa has a lot of competition. Some of those competitors are actually less interested in giving and much more concerned with receiving. They’d love to receive your private information, your identity and your money. They’re scammers and this time of year they work tirelessly to fool you with their “delivery” schemes. Your Better Business Bureau has a holiday warning for consumers: Watch out for scammers disguised as St. Nick.

Email trickery

Among the favored techniques is the delivery failure notice. On the FedEx website are examples of widely circulated scam messages. Here is one of those emails:

“Subject: Fed Ex Delivery Notification

Unfortunately we were not able to deliver postal package you sent on December the 14 in time because the recipient’s address is not correct. Please print out the invoice copy attached and collect the package at our office.

Your FEDEX”

Clicking on the link will install a virus and/or malware on your computer. None of the major delivery services are immune from fraudsters sending out messages in their names. FedEx, UPS, DHL and the United States Postal Service all report scammers attempting to trick their customers.

Scammers send out mass emails at the holiday season because they know they are bound to hit at least some consumers who have recently mailed packages using the major delivery services. Each encourages their customers to report the scam attempts to them. They request that you forward the emails directly to them. Here’s how to make those reports:

DHL: search for dhl fraud awareness



US Postal Service: spam@uspis.gov



Tips to keep phishing scams from hooking you

Here is some BBB advice to keep in mind during this holiday delivery season:

Check the seller’s reputation when buying online. Look for positive customer reviews.



Ignore delivery-attempt emails. Deliverers never send notice of missed deliveries via email. The driver will leave a tag on your door with a telephone number to call to arrange another delivery.



Check door tags carefully. Fake lookalike tags have been left on people’s doors. The phone number on it won’t be associated with a real company. Callers will be asked for personal or financial information – another form of phishing.



If you can’t be home to receive a delivery, have packages delivered to your workplace, a relative, friend or neighbor where it can be safely kept. Front porches get stolen from.



Watch for spelling or grammatical errors in email notifications. Since many such scams originate in other countries their knowledge of English may be limited.



Remember that logos and the look of a company’s email can easily be faked by scammers. Just because it looks legitimate is no real indication that it’s genuine.



Keep up with delivery notifications that come from the company from which you place your order. Scammer mass emails cast a wide net in an attempt to catch someone who has just placed an order but isn’t paying close attention to the delivery progress. Follow your package with the tracking number that the company sent you when they first shipped it.



If you have questions or concerns about package delivery scams and issues, contact your Better Business Bureau at (800) 856-2417, or visit our website at bbbinc.org.