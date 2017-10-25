Hit and Run

Mt. Pleasant Police are looking for information regarding a hit and run incident that occurred at about 5:30 this morning (Wednesday) in the 200 block of North White Street. Police believe a red Chevy Colorado pickup struck a car owned by Eric Novak and a car owned by Catherine Parker. Total damage was estimated at $6,000. The pickup is probably missing the grill and headlight on the driver’s side. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.