Historic Preservation Commission Meets

The Henry County Historic Preservation Commission met July 19, 2017 at the Henry County Courthouse. The commission is looking at several new historic sign markers around the county and under consideration are markers for the Lincoln Pole Raising in Jackson Township, The Southeast Iowa Fair held in Winfield, The Salem/Hillsboro Fair, the WWII Air Cadet Training Field near Mt. Pleasant, an early air strip near Winfield used for airmail, and a country Baptist church near Winfield. Commission members are working on the text for each sign.

The Commission will be adding historic information to the official Henry County website (HenryCountyIowa.us) and will start with adding a directory of the small museums located within the county. A directory of historic markers is also planned for the web page. Other ideas are welcome.

The Wayland/Jefferson Township project to seek nominations for the National Register of Historic Places will continue with additional research being necessary for obtaining a grant to complete the project.

The Commission is a Certified Local Government supported by the Henry County Supervisors. Members attending the meeting were Joel Garretson, Caroline Lehman, Mary Savage, Rosie Kramer, Martha Francy, R.L. Chrisinger, Chad Brouseau, Todd Barton, and guest Mike Richenberger.

The next meeting will be August 16, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Underground restaurant in Salem. A tour of Salem’s historic sites will follow the meeting.