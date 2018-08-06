Historic Building a Total Loss

The 5 story Tama Building in downtown Burlington is considered a total loss after a weekend fire. The historic building was undergoing a multi-million dollar restoration after sitting empty since a previous fire in 2009. The cause has not been determined and is under investigation by the Burlington Fire and Police Departments with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was one of six that responded to the scene. A citizen reported the fire just before 11 pm Saturday and crews remained on the scene until late Sunday afternoon.

One person was rescued from a third story window. She was not injured. However, two firefighters were treated and released from the Great River Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.