Hillsboro Burglary

On October 8th, 2019, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary in the 100-block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro, IA. The victim reported a male had enter the enclosed porch area of the residence and broke out a window on a door leading into the residence. An investigation identified the male suspect as Zachary Kloppenburg, 34 of Mount Pleasant. Zachary was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fifth Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***