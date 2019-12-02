Hillis Edward Kerr

Hillis Edward Kerr, 87, passed away at 12:16 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa.

Born August 16, 1932, in Ashton, Missouri, he was the son of Forest L. and Beatrice S. (Morrison) Kerr. He married Jerry Joan Davidson June 10, 1951, in Primrose, Iowa.

A resident of Farmington, Iowa, for most of his life, after his Lord, his highest priority in life was his family. He is survived by one daughter: Sandra (David) Boley of Hillsboro, Iowa; two sons: Don (Stephanie) of Noblesville, Indiana and Jeffery (Sandra) of Rolla, Missouri; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and two sisters: Ila Mae Threet and Patty Woods. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Kerr, his parents, Forest and Bea Kerr, and two brothers, Hollis Kerr and Stuart Kerr.

Over the years, Hillis worked in a variety of occupations including Shaeffer Pen Company, Fort Madison, Iowa, and Ostrich Electric, Tucson, Arizona learning trades and skills that he would use so successfully throughout the 20 years he owned and operated Kerr’s Phillips 66 station. After selling the business, he continued to take care of people as a driver for Ferrellgas, finally retiring in 1994. He was a respected figure in the Farmington community and a member of the United Methodist Church as well as Masonic Keosauqua Lodge No. 10. He was also a well-recognized performer and master of ceremonies at the long-running Farmington Jaycee Jamboree.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Farmington.

A Funeral Service will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Farmington with Pastor Nancy St. Clair and David Drummond officiating.

Following the service, his body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A private interment service will be held in Primrose Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.