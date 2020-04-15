Hillcrest Family Services

Hillcrest Family Services, the local community mental health center has shifted their services to telehealth and phone based services during the Covid-19 pandemic. While in-person appointments have been temporarily stopped, counselors and prescribers are still able to meet with clients over the phone or through a telehealth app. Hillcrest Family Services is accepting new clients. Current clients or new clients can call Hillcrest Family Services at 319-385-7177 to schedule a telehealth appointment or to sign up for services. Hillcrest is able to accept most major insurances and crisis funding is available. Many insurances have begun to cover telehealth services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.