High Speed Chase

On 10/13/18 at around 1:07am, Des Moines County law enforcement agencies were advised by DESCOM (Des Moines County Communications / 911 center) that Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies were currently engaged in a motor vehicle pursuit that was southbound on Highway 61 near Highway 92 in Louisa County. Shortly thereafter, the pursuit entered Des Moines County and continued south on Highway 61 north of Mediapolis. At around 1:16am, Des Moines County deputies deployed stop sticks at Highway 61 and 160th Streets and successfully punctured tires on the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle continued south on Highway 61 and entered a residential area at Lakeside Drive, before driving off the road and getting stuck in vegetation between Lakeside Dr. and Highway 61. The driver, who was identified as Richard Cody Sloan, age 21, of Muscatine, IA, was apprehended without further incident. Sloan was transported to the Louisa County jail where he was charged with Felony Eluding, Operating While Intoxicated, and numerous traffic violations. It was later discovered that Sloan had stolen the vehicle he used during the pursuit from an address in Wapello, IA. Sloan was charged with Theft in the 1st degree as well.

The case against Sloan in Des Moines County remains under investigation and warrants for his arrest are anticipated. Nobody was injured during the pursuit. The Burlington and West Burlington Police Departments assisted in the pursuit as well.