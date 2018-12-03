Pickup Crashes During High Speed Chase

Law enforcement officers were involved in the high speed pursuit of a pickup between 1:15 and about 1:35 Monday afternoon on Highway 34 eastbound into Henry County from Jefferson County. Stop sticks were deployed at mile marker 233 west of Mt. Pleasant as the vehicle, described as pickup, exited onto 218 northbound. However, the driver avoided the sticks and continued onto 218 to the north edge of Mt. Pleasant where the vehicle went off the highway and into the median. Emergency crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. Officials said the vehicle was going over 100 miles per hour and was possibly stolen.