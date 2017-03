HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE TOURNAMENT SCORES

Iowa State beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament men’s quarter finals 92-83, Cyclones go to semis to play Kansas or TCU, Friday night.

Class 1A semi final play at IAHSAA Boy’s State Tournament Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, North Linn 53 and Grand View Christian 45 St. Mary’s, Remsen 36. Winners play in the 1A championship 6 pm Friday and losers meet in consolation at noon.