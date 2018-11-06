High Early Voter Turn Out in Henry County

3,603 absentee or early ballots were cast in Henry County by the end of the business day Monday in the Henry County Auditor’s office. Auditor Shelly Barber said over 200 people voted Monday. She said at one point there was a line out her office door waiting to vote. Numbers were well above numbers for previous mid term elections. Barber also said business was brisk today, Election Day, at the Vets Hall where the four Mt. Pleasant wards are voting. The voting site was changed from Cottrell Gym after heat proved too much for voters and especially poll workers during a recent summer election. It was the same for the Central Precinct polling place…that was moved from the old wrestling room at Cottrell to the Henry County Emergency Management building on West Washington Street.