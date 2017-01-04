HHCC Board Meets

Healthy Henry County Communities Board met Tuesday afternoon. HHCC coordinator Kelly Carr updated the board on several items….she said no one applied for the available skate park funds. The next application deadline is June 30. The New London and Winfield communities have groups that have shown an interest in building parks but have not yet applied for funds. Carr said the $1500 grant from the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation will be used for programming and events to promote healthy behaviors such as the annual Halloween Walk and the concession stands at the Henry County Fair and Old Threshers. The next Boot Camp for New Dads will be held February 11. There was some discussion about how to better promote this workshop. The rest of the meeting involved a presentation on the Mt. Pleasant Comprehensive plan by Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission. The question for the HHCC board is where does its efforts fit into the plan and are there other areas the board should be looking at working with the city on. Carr suggested inviting city officials to a meeting to continue the discussion.