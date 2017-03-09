Hess to Lead Economic Development Division

Burlington, Iowa. Jeremy Hess has been hired to lead the economic development efforts of the Greater Burlington Partnership. Hess, 47, will replace outgoing Director of Economic Development, David Toyer.

Hess has extensive experience in business to business sales- especially in the area of capital investment. Perhaps most importantly, Hess is known for his ability to connect with all types of individuals and leverage relationships to get big goals accomplished. Hess served with distinction in the US Air Force – and most recently served as the Pastor of Community Ministries for Harmony Bible Church, where he led a variety of community initiatives. Hess is recognized as a hard-charging individual focused on reaching goals.

“Jeremy is a very dynamic individual known to thousands of individuals in Southeast Iowa,” said Gary Hoyer, board chairperson for the Partnership’s economic development division. “The business of economic development is all about building relationships, and Jeremy will be an excellent complement to our existing staff members.”

“The Greater Burlington area is having an incredible run when it comes to economic momentum,” said Hess. “Our community is “all systems go” for additional business growth, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the award-winning team at the Partnership.” When asked about being nervous in this new endeavor, Hess said “No way. We have much to accomplish, and I’m ready to get going!”

“This community has very high expectations when it comes to economic development,” said Jason Hutcheson, Partnership President & CEO. “Jeremy will be tasked with developing our next generation industrial park and presenting our development opportunities to site selectors and companies throughout the world.”

Hess, his wife, Mindy, and their two children live on am acreage outside of Danville. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Northern Colorado, and brings a very unique set of experiences to the table. He will begin his duties on March 17.

Toyer, who announced last month he would be leaving the Partnership to pursue business opportunities outside of the state, will remain on staff until June 30.

There will be big shoes to fill as just last week, the Greater Burlington Micropolitan was awarded the Big Muddy Cup (#1 metro on the Mississippi River for new corporate projects per capita) for the second year in a row. In addition, the area claimed 18thout of 536 micropolitans for economic momentum- a fifth straight year for claiming a top 40 ranking.

