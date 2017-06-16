Here’s the Question Henry County Voters Will Be Asked August 1

Here’s the Question Henry County Voters Will Be Asked August 1Written by Theresa Rose on June 16, 2017
The following is the verbiage that will appear on the ballots for the August 1 vote on the Henry County Law Center bond……
Shall County of Henry, State of Iowa, be authorized to build, equip and furnish a new Henry County Jail and Law Enforcement Center on county-owned land, or if necessary, to acquire land and make site improvements for such purpose, and issue its General Obligation Capital Loan Notes in an amount not exceeding $9,100,000 for these purposes?