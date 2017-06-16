Here’s the Question Henry County Voters Will Be Asked August 1

The following is the verbiage that will appear on the ballots for the August 1 vote on the Henry County Law Center bond……

Shall County of Henry, State of Iowa, be authorized to build, equip and furnish a new Henry County Jail and Law Enforcement Center on county-owned land, or if necessary, to acquire land and make site improvements for such purpose, and issue its General Obligation Capital Loan Notes in an amount not exceeding $9,100,000 for these purposes?