Here’s some Election Day “Tidbits”Written by Theresa Rose on November 5, 2019
The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office has prepared some Election Day statistical data and information for Tuesday’s city/school elections.
Voters needing information on where to find their polling place, which IDs are accepted for Voter ID and/or Election Day registration, etc. should visit VoterReadyIowa.org. It is a one-stop shop for voting information.
- This is the first time Iowa’s city and school elections are combined. Traditionally, school elections took place in September and city elections in November.
- Voter ID is required at the polling place on Election Day. Voters without ID can have another registered voter from the precinct attest to their identity, use Election Day registration documents, or cast a provisional ballot.
- Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. (This is different from general elections, when polls are open until 9 p.m.)
- There are 5,445 candidates on the ballots across Iowa, running for 4,920 seats.
- 149 public measures are being voted on.
- A total of 2,780 different races appear on the ballot.
- For Iowans with disabilities, a resource page is available at sos.iowa.gov/disabilities. Curbside voting is an option for Iowans who might have trouble leaving their vehicles or entering a polling place.