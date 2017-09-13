Henry School Election Update

Ashlei Venghaus received the majority of the write-in votes in the Winfield Mt. Union School Election. Election officials confirmed that the tally sheet from voting Tuesday shows 80 of the 92 write-in votes cast were for Venghaus. That puts her ahead of Travis Pogmore whose name was on the ballot. Pogmore received 52 votes. The other name on the ballot was Aaron Cummings who received 95 votes. The votes will be canvassed next week by the Board of Supervisors and the results will be official at that time. But right now it looks like Venghaus and Cummings have been elected to the Winfield Mt.Union School Board.