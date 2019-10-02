Henry County Youth to Celebrate National 4-H Week October 6-12

(MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA) — During National 4-H Week, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country are celebrating everything 4-H! Henry County 4-H is observing National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.

The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Inspire Kids to Do, which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county and parish in the country ̶ from urban neighborhoods to rural farming communities ̶ are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.

“Words can’t not describe the experiences, friendships, and life lessons 4-H has taught me. I’ll forever cherish each and every memory. Most importantly, I’m forever thankful for all my leaders, family, and friends for their continuous support along the way. Thank for you pushing me to achieve my goals and believing in me even when I wanted to give up. Without you, I wouldn’t be the man I am today. I encourage each and every student, grades K-12, to participate in this life changing organization. Like I always say, it’s not just about cows and cookies”, said Kyle Moeller, 2019 4-H graduate.

During National 4-H Week the Henry County 4-H Teen Council will be delivering flyers to all elementary schools and placing yard signs throughout the county. Other clubs will be visiting classrooms in their local schools, handing out bookmarks, and promoting 4-H during morning announcements or on TVs throughout schools and local businesses. We are also encouraging everyone to show their 4-H Spirit on Tuesday, October 8th. Wear green or the 4-H Clover to show your 4-H pride, snap a picture and post it to the ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County Facebook page using the #InspireKidsToDo.

There are a lot of new and exciting things happening for the Henry County 4-H Program. Come January, our 4-H County Youth Coordinator, Erin Heaton, will be offering the SWITCH (School Wellness Integration Targeting Child Health) program in 8 schools throughout Henry County. Erin and our 4-H Youth Program Assistant, Sadie Martin, are also collaborating with Van Allen Elementary again this year for their after school program and they are offering the Pick A Better Snack program at Van Allen and Harlan elementary. Through these partnerships we are able to promote healthy living while building relationships and encouraging youth to get involved.

In Henry County, more than 190 4-H youth and approximately 60 volunteers from the community are involved in 4‑H. If you are interested in getting involved in this great program contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County Office at 319-385-8126 or stop by and see us at 127 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant.

About 4-H:

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. National 4-H Council is the private sector, non-profit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-H and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/4H.