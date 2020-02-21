Henry County Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize

Lila Wilson Wins Top Prize in ‘Bonus Crossword’ Game

CLIVE, Iowa — A Henry County woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Lila Wilson of Mount Pleasant won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St. in Mount Pleasant, and claimed her prize on Tuesday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52 and 144 top prizes of $30,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.