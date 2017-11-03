Henry County Veterans Observance Plans

The Avenue of Flags committee has released the plans for the 2017 Henry County Veterans Day Observance, Saturday, November 11. The observance will begin at 10:30 am and will be held at the Veterans Hall located at 300 W. Monroe St. There is parking located on all four sides of the building.

Avenue of Flags Chairman and Honor Guard Commander Dean King will be Master of Ceremonies. Pastor Bryan Katchay, pastor of the Congregation Church in Mt. Pleasant will deliver the invocation and benediction. Under the direction of Marlene DePriest a MPCHS choral group will sing the National Anthem as well as another patriotic selection.

All commanders or their representatives of the Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, American Legion posts and AMVETS post located throughout Henry County are invited to speak for two minutes. Those speaking should make themselves known at the podium before 10:30 am.

At approximately 11 am the Henry County Honor Guard will fire three volleys in Honor of all Veterans and taps will be sounded.

The Veterans Day observance is a public event and is open to anyone who wishes to attend and give tribute to our veterans.

There were ten names added to the Henry County Memorial stones this Veterans Day. those names and their families that are in attendance ill be acknowledged. This brings the total of names listed on the Memorial to 1,369. The added names are….M. Jack Daniels, Claude F. Rhum, Kenneth William Hesser, Joseph T. Messer, Richard E. Palm, Robert Eugene Conn, Eugene H. Thornburg, Kenneth I. Tolander, Raymond G. Scarff and James Franklin Pickle.