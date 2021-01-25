Henry County Vaccine Clinics Have Changed

Henry County Public Health has learned they will now only receive 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the first week of February and has made some changes to their vaccine clinics in response. The clinics originally scheduled for the First Presbyterian Church are now cancelled. There will be one vaccine clinic on Thursday, February 4th from 10am – 1pm, but this is ONLY for seniors age 65 and older. This clinic will be by phone call appointment ONLY with scheduling beginning Tuesday, 1/26 at 1pm. Appointments WILL NOT be taken before that time. Please call 319-385-0779 and if you don’t get through, please call back. Voicemails will not be returned. Residents needing their second dose may also make an appointment during this time as those are a separate supply.

This new clinic will be held at Henry County Public Health at 106 N. Jackson Street, Suite 103 in Mt. Pleasant. Masks are required. Please dress in layers so that your arm can be accessible. To help speed up the process you can print and fill out your consent form ahead of time at HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid . You will need to stay for 15 minutes after your shot for observation. If you need transportation, please call SEIBUS for an appointment at 866-753-5107.

Each week as Public Health learns what their expected delivery will be, they will schedule additional clinics and expand who is eligible based on the current state’s guidance and vaccine availability. “Please bear with us, the vaccine delivery is beyond our control and we apologize for the changing information,” states Shelley Van Dorin, Public Health Director. “We are doing our best to keep the public informed as soon as we receive new updates.”

Learn more and stay up to date at HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid where links to more information and news releases will be posted. You can also follow us at Facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty for updated information.