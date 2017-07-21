HENRY COUNTY TOURISM HELPS BRING PEOPLE TO TOWN

MOUNT PLEASANT— Henry County Tourism is pleased to announce a new grant program aimed at bringing people to town and generating overnight stays at our area hotels. If you are hosting a special event, a class reunion, sports tournament or conference this fall, let Henry County Tourism help!

“We are so excited to be able to put this money back into our community”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance. “So many volunteer hours are spent on softball tournaments, class reunions, conferences and meetings that we want to help them by supporting their event”.

A pool of $2,500 will be available for tourism development in Henry County for this pilot program. Henry County Tourism is accepting applications from organizations for projects or events to be completed between August 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017. Any non-profit organization or for-profit business with a project in Henry County that promotes local tourism attractions, brings visitors to Henry County, and will create overnight stays in our hotels are eligible for these funds.

If you would like to apply, please contact Kristi Ray at 319-385-3101 ext. 223 or by emailing kray@mountpleasantiowa.org. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.