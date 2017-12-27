HENRY COUNTY TOURISM HELPS BRING PEOPLE TO TOWN

MOUNT PLEASANT— Henry County Tourism is pleased to announce the 2018 Tourism Grant program aimed at bringing people to town and generating overnight stays at our area hotels. If you are hosting a special event, a class reunion, sports tournament or conference in 2018, let Henry County Tourism help!

“The pilot program in 2017 was so successful, we have increased the pool available from $2,500 to $5,000. We are excited to be able to put this money back into our community”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance. Ray commended the volunteers that work on softball tournaments, class reunions, conferences and meetings and feels this grant money might be able to generate even more tourism events.

Henry County Tourism is accepting applications for projects or events to be completed between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018. Any non-profit organization or for-profit business with a project in Henry County that promotes local tourism attractions, brings visitors to Henry County, and will create overnight stays in our hotels are eligible for these funds.

If you would like to apply, please contact Kristi Ray at 319-385-3101 or by emailing kray@mountpleasantiowa.org. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.