HENRY COUNTY TOURISM AWARDS TOURISM GRANTS

Henry County Tourism is pleased to announce the recipients of the first Henry County Tourism grant program. This is a new grant program aimed at bringing people to Henry County and generating overnight stays at our area hotels.

“We were very pleased with the number of applications that we received since this is a new program. It is just so rewarding to be able to put this money back into our community”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

A pool of $2,500 was available for this pilot program. Congratulations to the following grant recipients.

Red Flag Motor Tour for their annual Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour

East Grove Farms for the Old Barn Blues and BBQ Festival

Airport Road Vineyard and Winery for a Regional Marketing Campaign

Iowa Wesleyan University for the Iowa Wesleyan University Homecoming 2017

Due to the interest during this pilot program, another round of funding will be available on January 1, 2018. If you have an event during 2018 that will bring visitors to our county, please contact Kristi Ray at 319-385-3101 ext. 223 or by emailing kray@mountpleasantiowa.org.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.