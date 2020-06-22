Henry County SWCD Commissioners Meeting

The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 23rd at 3.30. This meeting will be held via conference call. If you are interested in attending this meeting call the SWCD Office at 319-385-2824 ext 3 to request the call in number. Tentative agenda items include approve minutes, watershed reports and approval of new grant, cost share approvals and payments and other district business.