Henry County Supervisors Will Meet Tuesday

AGENDA

June 27, 2017

Approve Minutes

9:00 Motion giving Chairman approval to sign a Memorandum of Understanding

with Des Moines, Lee and Henry County for Medical Examiner

9:30 Approve 5 New Medical Examiner Investigators

10:00 Opening of Bids for Sale of Property in Former City of Mt Union

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates