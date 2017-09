Henry County Supervisors Will Meet Tuesday

AGENDA

September 12, 2017

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution for IDOT to designate a detour route during bridge construction

9:15 Board Accept Resignation for Retirement of

Recorder Shirley Wandling

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

9:45 Snow Removal Bids

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates