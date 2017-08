Henry County Supervisors Will Meet Thursday

AGENDA

August 10, 2017

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Public Hearing for Sale of County Property

Sec 24 Tippecanoe Township

9:30 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer

Resolution to Approve TSIP Funding on J20

9:45 Approve Fireworks Permit for Stumptown Shooters

10:30 Solid Waste & Recycling for Rural Residents

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates