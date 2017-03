Henry County Supervisors Will Meet Thursday

AGENDA

March 30, 2017

Approve Minutes

Approve Jet Stop Salem Stub Liquor License

9:00 Sign A Proclamation Declaring April

Child Abuse Prevention Month

9:05 Approve Fireworks Permit for

Mogo Farms, Inc

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

In Conference Room on 2nd Floor

7:00 Forum on Entrance Policy for Roads Department