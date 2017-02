Henry County Supervisors Will Meet Thursday

AGENDA

February 23, 2017

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Meeting

Public Hearing 1st Reading to Amend Ordinance

Prescribing the General Relief Program

Approve Resolution for Designee for State Psychiatric Papers

10:00 Denise Ballard, IGHCP Insurance Presentation &

Approval for FY18 for County Employees

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates