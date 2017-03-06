Henry County Supervisors Will Meet March 7

Written by Theresa Rose on March 6, 2017

AGENDA

 

March 7, 2017

 

Approve Minutes

 

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution to approve contract for Winfield Avenue paving

Motion to set dust control dates

Motion for applications to rebuild 3 railroad crossings

 

9:30 Rich McNamee Grant Approval

 

9:45 Review FY16 County Audit Report

 

Other county discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Update

 

 

March 9, 2017

 

No Meeting Due to ISAC Spring Schooling

 