Henry County Supervisors Will Meet March 7

AGENDA

March 7, 2017

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution to approve contract for Winfield Avenue paving

Motion to set dust control dates

Motion for applications to rebuild 3 railroad crossings

9:30 Rich McNamee Grant Approval

9:45 Review FY16 County Audit Report

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Update

March 9, 2017

No Meeting Due to ISAC Spring Schooling