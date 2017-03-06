Henry County Supervisors Will Meet March 7

Henry County Supervisors Will Meet March 7Written by Theresa Rose on March 6, 2017
AGENDA
March 7, 2017
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Resolution to approve contract for Winfield Avenue paving
Motion to set dust control dates
Motion for applications to rebuild 3 railroad crossings
9:30 Rich McNamee Grant Approval
9:45 Review FY16 County Audit Report
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Update
March 9, 2017
No Meeting Due to ISAC Spring Schooling