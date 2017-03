Henry County Supervisors Will Meet 3-2-17

AGENDA

March 2, 2017

Approve Minutes February 21 & 28, 2017

9:00 Monthly Department Head Meeting

9:45 Approve Appropriation Resolution and

Wage Increases and Insurance for FY18

10:00 Shirley Barry Subdivision in

Pt Lot 5 Henry Co Land Company 3rd Add New London

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates