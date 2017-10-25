Henry County Supervisors To Interview 3 Interested in Recorder Appointment

Henry County Recorder Shirley Wandling announced in September her plans to retire before the end of the year. The Recorder is an elected position and Wandling’s 4 year term won’t expire until December 31 2018. The County Board of Supervisors accepted her resignation effective November 2 and made the decision to appoint a replacement to fill out the remainder of Wandling’s term rather than hold a special election. Thursday afternoon the board will interview three individuals who have applied for that appointment….Mindy Fitzgibbon, Susan Eiken and current deputy recorder Marla Willey. Whoever the board appoints will then be required to run for election to the position in November 2018. That is, if that individual wishes to run for a full four year term.