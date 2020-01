Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agendas

AGENDA

January 6, 2020

Emergency Management Building

5:30 Ambulance Committee Meeting

January 7, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve East Grove Farms Liquor License

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:30 Ana Lair, Treasurer Present FY21 Budget to Board

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates