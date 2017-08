Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

August 15, 2017

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:15 Approve Fee for Medical Examiner Investigator

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Director

10:00 Midwest Construction Consultants

Presentation for Construction/Project Manager for Law Center & Jail

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates