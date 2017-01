Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda for Thursday

AGENDA

January 12, 2017

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

Review Treasurer’s Semi-Annual Report

9:00 Darin Stater, County Attorney Budget Presentation

9:15 Joe Buffington Construction Evaluation Resolution

9:20 Joe Buffington Planning and Zoning Budget

10:00 Steve Brimhall, Henry County Fair Request

10:15 Jim Pedrick, Iowa Wesleyan University Request

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

January 16,2017

7:00 pm Meeting with Farm Bureau.