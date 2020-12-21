Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

December 22, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution endorsing funding for Winfield Avenue west of Grand Avenue

9:15 Motion to Suspend Taxes for FY20/21

9:30 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

9:45 Approve Resolution for Supervisor Chair to Sign

28E Agreement for Iowa Precinct Atlas Consortium for Elections

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

December 24, 2020

No Meeting due to Christmas Eve