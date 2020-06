Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

June 9, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:15 Sarah Berndt,

Approve One Time Rent Payments to the Transition Homes

Approve Payment for $5000 to Food Bank

Approve Fellowship Food Agreement

9:30 Canvass Primary Election of June 2, 2020

10:00 Work Session on EMS

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates